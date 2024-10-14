ESD responded to 1482 RTCs in all 37 districts of Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1482 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 12 people died, whereas 1585 were injured. Out of these, 677 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 908 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals. The majority (75%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 874 drivers, 78 underage drivers, 211 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 323 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 345 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 117 in with 125 victims and at third Multan with 79 RTCs and 81 victims.

The details further reveal that 1597 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1310 males & 287 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 303 were under 18 years of age, 845 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 449 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1328 motorbikes, 84 auto-rickshaws, 165 motorcars, 26 vans, 07 passenger buses, 21 truck and 122 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.