Every minute one Pakistani experiences heart attack, statistics reveal

ISLAMABAD - The prevalence of non-communi­cable diseases (NCDs) is escalat­ing in Pakistan and urgent policy measures require to combat the severe crisis of these diseases in Pakistan. Alarming statistics reveal that over 41 per cent of adults in Pakistan are either obese or overweight. Addition­ally, more than 33 million people are currently living with diabetes, with another 10 million on the verge of developing the disease.

Without immediate policy interventions, the number of individuals with diabetes is pro­jected to surge to 62 million by 2045. These concerns were high­lighted by Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and director operation PANAH during a press briefing at a local hotel in Murree. He said that after every minute one Pakistani experiences a heart attack and after two and half minute, one Pakistani dies due to heart disease and as per Inter­national Diabetes Federation, ap­proximately 1100 deaths in Paki­stan are attributed to diabetes and its complication, every day.

Ghumman further said that unhealthy diet is among the ma­jor risk factors of heart, diabetes, obesity, kidney and many other fatal non-communicable dis­eases. Ultra-processed food and beverage products (UPPs), often laden with excessive sugar, salt, and trans-fats, significantly con­tribute to this health crisis.

He added that an unhealthy diet stands as a major modifi­able risk factor for NCDs. The absence of evidence based poli­cies like front of pack nutrition labelling and warning signs on ultra-processed foods is among the primary reasons that people are unable to adopt the healthy food choices. Sana Ullah stated, “The annual cost of managing di­abetes soared to over USD 2,640 million in Pakistan in 2021. Ultra-processed food and bever­age products particularly sugary drinks and junk foods are major contributors to diabetes, heart disease, cancer, kidney failure, and other chronic diseases.” He emphasized the urgent need for policy action regulatory bodies to address the increasing risk of diabetes and other NCDs in Pakistan. He added that Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority is the national body responsible for development of national standards and regula­tions to ensure access to healthy diet in the country.

Ghumman said that our suc­cessful campaign in 2023, led to the imposition of a 20 per cent Federal Excise Duty (FED) on sweetened beverages and juices. Despite substantial interference from the sugary drinks industry, government decided to maintain this tax during finance bill 2024-25 which was step toward right direction General Secretary of PANAH, highlighted the asso­ciation’s two prong approach of raising public awareness about modifiable NCD’s risk factors and collaborating with policymak­ers to formulate evidence based policies to reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods.