The ongoing genocide in Palestine has rightfully placed Israel and the US under global scrutiny. However, it is crucial to address the complicity of other key actors, notably the UK, Germany, and France. While Israel continues its relentless assault, these European nations are not mere bystanders but active enablers of the atrocities being committed.

The UK has provided material support and intelligence to Israel, directly contributing to the ongoing violence. Germany, in particular, deserves a special focus for being the second-largest arms supplier to Israel, fuelling the war machine with its weapons. This arms support, from a nation with a historical burden of genocide, feels particularly grotesque. Beyond material complicity, Germany has taken a disturbing stance on internal protests against the genocide. The state’s violent suppression of pro-Palestinian demonstrations, coupled with the banning of symbols of resistance, reveals the hypocrisy and brutality of its approach. Scenes of police officers chasing down minors carrying Palestinian flags, assaulting women protesting peacefully, and employing excessive force are making their rounds on social media. These scenes are a stark reminder that Germany is once again on the wrong side of history.

Many are now rightly pointing out that Germany is repeating its dark past. With fascist tactics and the violent repression of dissent, the German state appears to be embracing the same ideologies that once brought it global shame. If this continues unchecked, Germany will once again be remembered, not as a beacon of justice or reconciliation, but as an active perpetrator of yet another holocaust—this time against the Palestinian people.