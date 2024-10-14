Fazlur Rehman rejects government’s draft constitutional amendment over concerns on individual freedoms

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana announced his party’s rejection of the government’s draft of a constitutional amendment, citing concerns that it could infringe on individual freedoms.

Speaking to the media, acknowledged the potential for disagreement when the amendment is presented, stressing that all decisions must prioritize the country's best interests and maintain a balance among institutions, rather than empowering any single entity.

He noted that the amendment process had been a lengthy and challenging journey, with consensus only achieved after substantial effort. further emphasized that laws contrary to public interest should not be passed, and expressed frustration that previously rejected issues had resurfaced in the current draft.

In a sarcastic comment, he remarked that while it took nine months to pass the 18th Amendment, they should at least be granted nine days to consider the 26th Amendment. He also reiterated JUI's stance against extremism, affirming that respect for the Prophet (PBUH) is enshrined within the constitution and the law.