Monday, October 14, 2024
Fazlur Rehman says parties near consensus on constitutional amendments

Web Desk
4:21 PM | October 14, 2024
National

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), announced that political parties are close to reaching a consensus on the proposed constitutional amendments. Speaking to the media, Fazlur Rehman revealed that an agreement has been formed based on the drafts shared among the parties.

He confirmed plans to meet with key political leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, to finalize discussions. "I will meet Bilawal in Karachi, visit Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif, and hold talks with PTI leadership in Islamabad," he said.

The JUI chief emphasized the need for cooperation, reminding that the 18th Amendment took nine months to pass, and now parties should be given at least nine days for these discussions. He noted that the objectionable points in the government's proposed amendments have been removed.

Fazlur Rehman also appealed for protests to be deferred until after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, expressing hope that his request would be respected. He called for a peaceful and democratic environment, stating that his party will not agree to the amendments unless fully satisfied.

