FBR denies further extension for income tax returns filing deadline

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has confirmed that there will be no further extension to the returns filing deadline, which is set for today, October 14. FBR spokesperson Bakhtiar Muhammad stated that the board's offices and field formations will remain open until midnight to assist taxpayers.

As of September 30, 2024, approximately 3,660,000 taxpayers had filed their returns. The FBR had previously extended the filing deadline following requests from various trade associations and tax bar associations due to the overload on its IT system. However, with the system now functioning properly, no additional extensions will be granted.

The FBR is urging taxpayers not to wait until the deadline and to file their returns promptly. This initiative is part of the government's efforts to foster a culture of tax compliance, which is vital for the country’s economic stability and growth.

In addition, the FBR warned that after the deadline, the SIMs of non-filers will be blocked, restricting their ability to purchase vehicles or plots. During a recent meeting, FBR officials reported that the revenue collected through returns in September amounted to Rs 1,106 billion, exceeding the target of Rs 1,098 billion.