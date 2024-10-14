Five shops sealed, two traders arrested for profiteering on flour

FAISALABAD - District Food Controller (DFC) Ali Imran sealed and arrested two shopkeepers in addition to imposing a a fine of Rs.280,000 on charges of profiteering on flour bags.

A spokesman for food department said here on Sunday that the DFC along with his team checked various shops and found overcharging and profiteering on flour bags. Therefore, he sealed the premises of in addition to locking two shopkeepers behind bars. He also imposed a heavy fine of Rs.280,000 on the profiteers and warned them. He said that the government had fixed the rate of a 10 kilogram flour bag at Rs805 and food officers were continuously inspecting the markets and bazaars to ensure the availability of flour at fixed prices.

He said that there was no shortage of flour in the district and strict action would be taken against profiteers without any discrimination.

Boiler sealed, owner fined for pollution

Deputy Director Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed the boiler of a sizing unit and imposed a fine on its owner on charges of polluting the environment by violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that he checked various factories and mills and found the steam boiler of a sizing unit situated at Daewoo Road near Punj Pulli Chowk involved in violating the rules and discharging excessive smoke by burning prohibited materials. Therefore, the premises of the boiler were sealed and a fine of Rs.100,000 was imposed on its owner, he added.

Five injured in road accident

Five people including three women sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in Nishatabad police limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding car hit a rickshaw near Gattwala Park on Sheikhupura Road. As a result, five people including Riasat Khan (27), Hamza Ateeq (10), his mother Aqsa Bibi (30), Mariyam Zeeshan (26) and Razia Bibi (55), all residents of Khurarianwala, sustained multiple injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-I after providing them first aid.