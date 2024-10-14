Four killed over property issue

Peshawar - At least four people were killed and several others injured in a crossfire between two groups over a property dispute in the Kolai Palas district of Lower Kohistan, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred between rival factions of the Shalkind tribe in Khalyar village, escalating from a disagreement over land ownership into a violent clash. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of three individuals from one side and one from theother. Four others, including a woman, sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital by Rescue 1122 Lower Kohistan. Armed individuals fled the scene before police arrived.

The authorities have shifted the deceased bodies for medico-legal procedures and initiated an investigation into the incident.