Monday, October 14, 2024
Gold price declines

October 14, 2024
LAHORE  -  The price of 24-karat gold on Sunday showed a decline trend at Rs274,700. According to the Jeweler Dealers Association, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs235,520 per 10 gram on Sunday. The price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa markets of various cities provide the rates. Earlier on Saturday, gold rates climbed in Pakistan amid a surge in the international rates, with price per tola inching up by Rs1,600, setting at Rs275,500.

