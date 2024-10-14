The terms “half fried” and “full fried” are colloquially used to describe victims shot in the legs during police encounters. According to police reports, these victims are often wanted criminals who are shot during sudden encounters. In such situations, it is curious how the police manage to consistently shoot suspects in the legs.

If the police possess such precise marksmanship, why not send these officers to compete in shooting events at the Olympics? With their skills, Pakistan could certainly win gold medals.

The repetition of this process has raised questions about potential violations of fundamental rights. Human rights activists and media have been striving to draw the attention of higher authorities to this issue. The Constitution of Pakistan, under Article 10-A, guarantees a fair trial for all accused, regardless of the allegations against them. Every accused person has the right to be heard and given a fair chance to present their side of the story. Article 4 of the Constitution also mandates that every citizen must be treated according to the law.

Moreover, the general principle of law is that “every accused is innocent until proven guilty.” Sadly, in our society, this principle is often ignored. The relevant authorities must investigate this matter and address public concerns.

AZEEM HASSAN MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs.