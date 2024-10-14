Monday, October 14, 2024
Health minister inquires after girl at Children’s Hospital

October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Sunday inquired after four-year-old Dua Fatima of Bahawalnagar at the Children’s Hospital Lahore. Acting on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minister reviewed the medical care being provided to the patient. During the visit, Professor Tipu Sultan, Medical Director of the hospital, briefed the minister on treatment and facilities available for Dua Fatima.  The minister assured that children at the hospital were receiving the best medical care, and  shared that the government had plans to further enhance pediatric treatment facilities at the Children’s Hospital Lahore to ensure even better healthcare outcomes  for young patients. Assistant Professor Wajihur Rahman, AMS Asad Zain, and DMS Adan were also present.

