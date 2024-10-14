Ignite-sponsored startups showcase innovation at expand North Star GITEX 2024 Dubai

ISLAMABAD - Ignite, Pakistan’s premier technology fund operating under the Ministry of IT and Telecommunications has announced that 10 of its trailblazing sponsored startups will participate in the prestigious Expand North Star GITEX 2024 in Dubai.

These startups, spanning diverse industries such as healthcare, aerospace, energy, gaming, travel-tech, and smart cities, will showcase their cutting-edge solutions to global investors, partners, and tech enthusiasts at the world’s largest technology event. According to a news release, the participating startups are – AiBL (Healthcare); Transforming patient care through AI-driven healthcare solutions, Carbotech Dynamics (Aerospace/Manufacturing); Revolutionising aerospace manufacturing with cutting-edge materials and processes, NewVative (Energy Tech/Health Tech); Pioneering energy-efficient technologies for healthcare and beyond, MadNoob (Gaming); A standout in Pakistan’s thriving gaming sector, offering immersive experiences for global audiences, Sky Technology and Innovations (UAV/Manufacturing); A leader in UAV systems and advanced manufacturing technologies, Porter Pakistan (Travel-Tech); Enhancing the travel experience with innovative tech solutions for seamless travel planning, InLights (Smart Cities); Offering next-generation solutions for smart cities, from energy management to infrastructure optimisation, BizB (Sustainable Fashion Tech); Fusing fashion with sustainability through tech-driven, eco-friendly innovations, Ace Aeronautics (Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)); Innovating the future of UAS with cutting-edge designs and applications, GrowUp Tech Solutions (Gaming/Health); Leveraging gaming technologies to improve mental and physical health. The participation of these startups at GITEX is part of Ignite’s mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across Pakistan by providing a platform for startups to scale their ideas globally.

Adeel Ijaz Shah, CEO of Ignite, expressed his excitement about the participation, stating, “We are immensely proud of these startups, each representing the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit thriving in Pakistan. GITEX provides an incredible opportunity for them to showcase their solutions on a global stage, attract international investment, and form partnerships that can accelerate their growth.” Muhammad Bilal Abbasi, General Manager Projects at Ignite, also emphasized the importance of this initiative, saying, “Through our sponsorship and support, we aim to bridge Pakistan’s startups with the global tech ecosystem. Expand North Star GITEX 2024 is a vital platform for our startups to gain exposure, collaborate with international innovators, and demonstrate the talent and potential Pakistan holds in key emerging technologies.” Ignite remains committed to supporting high-impact, technology-driven startups that can contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and strengthen its position in the global tech landscape.