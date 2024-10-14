Monday, October 14, 2024
Interior Ministry orders crackdown on unlawful protests ahead of SCO Summit in Islamabad

Web Desk
10:09 PM | October 14, 2024
National

As Pakistan prepares to host a critical Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the interior ministry has instructed the capital administration to prevent any unlawful protests in Islamabad.

The directive follows strict orders from the Islamabad High Court, which emphasized the need to avoid potential disruptions to peace and any lockdown situations caused by protests.

The court ordered the capital authorities to ensure no unlawful assemblies take place, especially during the SCO Summit, and to implement comprehensive security measures to maintain law and order.

The administration has also been instructed to inform the public of these directives for their benefit.

