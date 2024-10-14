Monday, October 14, 2024
Iran FM says 'no red lines' in defending itself

Iran FM says ‘no red lines’ in defending itself
October 14, 2024
Baghdad   -  Iran’s top diplomat said Sunday there would be “no red lines” in defending the country’s people and interests, but efforts would continue to “contain an all-out war in our region”. Israel has vowed a response to Iran’s October 1 missile attack which Tehran said was in retaliation for the killing of resistance leaders in the region and a general in its Revolutionary Guards. “While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X. He arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for talks with Iraqi officials in Iran’s latest high-level diplomatic efforts ahead of Israel’s anticipated attack. At a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Araghchi said Iran was “fully prepared for a war situation ... but we do not want war, we want peace.”

He said Iran would continue consultations “to prevent the escalation of tension in the region and to work for peace and ceasefire” in Gaza and Lebanon. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad was against a regional war spreading to Iran. “The continuation of the war and its expansion towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and (Israel’s) exploitation of Iraqi airspace as a corridor is completely unacceptable and rejected,” Hussein said.

