Islamabad Police devise comprehensive security plan for SCO Summit

Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive security plan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization 2024 meeting, being held in Islamabad.

Talking to APP, PRO of the Police said the department has issued a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure foolproof security for the SCO meeting 2024.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said security arrangements have been finalized at all venues, airports, routes, funnel areas, hotels, and residences of delegations, including Noor Khan Air Base.

The IGP said an integrated and comprehensive traffic plan has been issued to minimize inconvenience to the public.

More than 9,000 officers and officials of Islamabad Police are on security duty.