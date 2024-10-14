Israel hits Lebanon from the air and fights Hezbollah on the ground

Beirut, Lebanon - Israel expanded its aerial bombardment in Lebanon, hitting areas in and outside traditional Hezbollah bastions, as the Iran-backed group reported “point-blank range” fighting Sunday and Israel said it captured a Hezbollah militant. In areas where Hezbollah holds sway, Israeli warplanes hit a 100-year-old mosque in a village near the border on Sunday, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said. On Saturday a marketplace in the southern city of Nabatiyeh was targeted. There were also deadly strikes on a Shiite Muslim village in a mostly Christian mountain area and another in north Lebanon, the health ministry said.AFP footage from the northern Deir Billa area showed rescuers and villagers digging through debris left by a strike with their bare hands. In Kfar Tibnit, the NNA said a strike destroyed a mosque.