Karachi sees alarming rise in chikungunya, dengue, and malaria cases

The city is witnessing an alarming increase in cases of chikungunya, dengue, and malaria, along with other viral infections.

The Sindh Health Ministry revealed that suspected chikungunya cases have surged in the province, with 411 reported and 153 confirmed in Karachi alone. Dengue is also on the rise, with 1,724 cases reported across Sindh this year, including 1,484 from Karachi. Unfortunately, one death related to dengue has been confirmed.

Malaria cases have seen a dramatic increase, with a staggering 222,239 cases reported in Sindh, including 1,768 from Karachi. Health experts report seeing a large number of patients suffering from fever, body aches, and foot swelling. The rising number of suspected chikungunya cases is a concern, but high diagnostic costs remain a barrier for many citizens.

The Sindh province reported a sharp spike in malaria cases last week, with 106,684 cases. Larkana and Khairpur were the hardest hit, with 11,588 and 10,681 cases, respectively. Karachi alone reported 779 cases last week, with the highest numbers recorded in District West and East.

Health officials urge citizens to take preventive measures as the situation continues to evolve.