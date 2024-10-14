Key players rested as PCB names squad for 2nd, 3rd Tests against England

LAHORE - Pakistan’s cricket selectors have unveiled the squad for the upcoming second and third Test matches against England, scheduled to take place in Multan on October 15 and Rawalpindi on October 24. In view of the players’ current form, fitness, and with a strategic focus on Pakistan’s future commitments in the 2024-25 international season, the selection committee has opted to rest several key players. Captain Babar Azam, fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed have all been given a break. Additionally, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who is recovering from dengue fever, was unavailable for selection. The selectors have brought in a mix of fresh talent and experience, including uncapped players Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, and Kamran Ghulam. Fast bowler Mohammad Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan have also been included, while Noman Ali and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the initial squad for the first Test but later released, have been recalled.SQUAD FOR 2ND AND 3RD TESTS:Shan Masood (capt), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha andZahid Mehmood.