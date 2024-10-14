Korangi clash injures six; section 144 enforced in Karachi

Tensions flared in Korangi’s Awami Colony on Sunday as two religious groups clashed, resulting in aerial firing and a violent riot that left six people injured.

The unrest erupted following escalating tensions between the two groups, throwing the area into chaos. A heavy police presence was swiftly deployed to the scene to restore order.

Authorities confirmed that the situation has since been brought under control, with law enforcement personnel stationed throughout the area to prevent further violence. An investigation into the cause of the clash is currently underway, while efforts are being made to maintain peace in the locality.

In response to the unrest and growing security concerns, the Karachi administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the city for four days, from October 13 to October 17. The ban, recommended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, restricts gatherings of five or more people, processions, and public meetings, as a preventive measure to ensure public safety.

A notification issued by the city administration emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order during this period, citing potential threats to the city's peace. Authorities are urging citizens to comply with the restrictions to avoid further incidents.