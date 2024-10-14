KP chief minister calls party meeting ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad

Just two days after the successful co-hosting of the ‘Pashtun Jirga’ in Jamrud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has called an important party meeting to strategize for the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for October 15 at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

According to sources from the KP CM House, the meeting will be attended by national and provincial members of parliament and will focus on mobilizing support for the protest. The chief minister aims to discuss strategies to attract a large turnout while assigning key responsibilities to party leaders in light of PTI’s decision to take to the streets demanding the release of their leader, Imran Khan.

With the protest drawing near, party officials are expected to emphasize the importance of unity and active participation to ensure a significant presence in Islamabad, underscoring their commitment to the party’s agenda.