KP govt moves to form Provincial Energy Regulatory Commission

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced plans to establish the Provincial Energy Regulatory Commission (PERC) to oversee electricity generation, transmission, and tariffs in the province, as well as to award licenses to private companies, according to a statement on Sunday.

A summary regarding the creation of PERC was submitted by the KP Energy Department to the provincial government.

However, the KP Finance Department raised concerns, stating that PERC has not been approved in the Annual Development Programme, which allocates a budget of Rs20 million. The total estimated cost for establishing the commission is Rs50 million.

The Finance Department has suggested that the summary be re-evaluated by the Department of Planning and Development.

A summary moved by the KP Energy Department stated, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a production capacity of 4,500 MW, necessitating a more robust regulatory framework to enhance the efficient use of its natural resources.”

“Once established, PERC will be tasked with regulating electricity tariffs and licensing energy companies, aiming to eliminate barriers to economic development in the province,” it added.