LDA completes digital mapping of 7,000 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has completed digital mapping of over 7,000 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore. LDA will impose heavy fines on identified illegal commercial buildings in the provincial metropolis. It said that strict action would be taken on violation of SOPs during construction activities.

During a visit to the Gulberg scheme to review the working of enforcement teams, LDA Director General Tahir Farooq was briefed about surveys of illegal commercial buildings and digital mapping in Lahore. Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Director Town Planning Zone-III, Sidra Tabbasum briefed the DG about the ongoing digital mapping. They said that the survey teams were working daily.

The DG directed expediting the process of digital mapping of illegal commercial buildings. Meanwhile, LDA teams sealed two buildings in Gulberg for violation of SOPs during construction. The teams removed encroachments and construction materials from more than 10 properties.

LDA seals 24 commercial buildings

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore. LDA Town Planning Wing teams sealed over 24 buildings in Allama Iqbal Town and Mustafa Town areas. The sealed premises include Meezan Bank, The Educators, a private clinic, a restaurant, a marriage hall, a grocery store and other businesses. Per the press release issued by the LDA, Chief Town Planner I Assad-Uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the police.

As per LDA official sources, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation-fee-defaulters in Lahore.