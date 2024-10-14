Lillah-Jhelum carriageway project under revision

GUJAR KHAN - The Punjab government is con­sidering a shift in its infrastruc­ture plans, contemplating the construction of a single-carriage­way between Jhelum and Lillah.

This decision comes in con­trast to the 128-km dual-car­riageway project that received approval from the Executive Committee of the National Eco­nomic Council (Ecnec) in 2021 during the PTI government.

A revised proposal for the project has been reportedly sub­mitted to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for formal approval. Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, Syedah Ramallah Ali, re­vealed the details to reporters during the inauguration of a mod­el village in Pind Dadan Khan. This disclosure came in response to questions regarding the halted construction of the 128-km long Lillah-Jhelum dual-carriageway on Sunday. The deputy com­missioner announced that the PC-I for the Lillah-Jhelum dual-carriageway has been altered to a single-carriageway, indicating that the government intends to allocate funds by December to restart construction efforts.

“The entire project is currently under revision and is pending ap­proval from the chief minister,” she stated. When contacted by The Nation on Sunday evening, the Deputy Commissioner Jhelum responded to inquiries regarding the project, asserting that the con­struction of the 128-km Lillah-Jhe­lum Road is a collaborative project between the Punjab and federal governments. She also noted that the proposal for the approval of the revised PC-1 has been submit­ted to the chief minister’s office.

In response to inquiries re­garding the expenditure of Rs. 16 billion approved in 2021, she indicated that approximately 25 percent of the funds had been consumed so far, asserting that she was not aware about the up­dated cost of the project. When questioned that some of the dual-carriageway patches had already been constructed, DC Ramallah said that planning department was tasked to find a solution.

While talking to The Nation, the former federal minister from the area, Chaudhry Fawad Hus­sain, who had got this project ap­proved in 2021, expressed that “The project was a game changer project for this region, Pind Dadan Khan and Tehsil Jhelum were not only areas that would benefit from the completion of this proj­ect. In fact, Kashmir would have developed a direct linkage to Cen­tral and South Punjab and Sindh as traffic from Mirpur would have used this road, and this project would have opened new econom­ic avenue for millions of people and also promote tourism in the region.” While taking a jibe on the development on X, he said, “Build single road at least, we will return and make it double after coming to power.”

Meanwhile, Muhammad Was­eem, a local journalist from Pind Dadan Khan said that the revela­tion was no less than a shock for the residents of the area who had been making efforts for the resumption of the project which was halted since year 2022.