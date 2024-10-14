Malik lauds Dr Yunus’s call for India-Pakistan cooperation to revive SAARC

LAHORE - The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday hailed the recent statement of Dr Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh calling upon India to temporarily set aside its issues with Pakistan in order to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Commenting here, he lauded Dr Yunus for his pragmatic approach, emphasising that regional collaboration was crucial for the economic prosperity of all SAARC nations. He noted that political differences between India and Pakistan had long hampered the progress of the organisation, affecting trade, connectivity, and development across South Asia. He underscored the importance of unity within SAARC, stating that resuming dialogue and fostering cooperation could lead to unprecedented regional growth. He also highlighted that SAARC had the potential to play a pivotal role in addressing common challenges of poverty, unemployment, and underdevelopment. Setting aside bilateral tensions in favor of multilateral cooperation could strengthen not only economic ties but also social and cultural relationships among member nations. He urged all SAARC members, especially India and Pakistan, to heed Dr Yunus’s advice and work together for the collective benefit of the region. Iftikhar Ali Malik said if European Union could move ahead so closely despite such historical divides and its admitted fact that neighbours could not be changed. All obstacles preventing SAARC’s reactivation, could be resolved through amicable result oriented parlays including cores issues confronting the two nuclear power, he concluded.