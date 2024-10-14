Man killed as Karachi Police clash with left, right-wing protesters

KARACHI - At least one person was killed due to gunfire near the Saddar Metro Pole while dozens others were arrested after police resorted to tear-gas and baton charged the protesters in the port city. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Sindh Rawadari March had staged protests over the extrajudicial killing of blasphemy suspect Dr Shahnawaz.

The deceased was identified by TLP as its activist Aamir Aziz. City administration had already imposed ban on protests across Karachi under section 144 over fears of a clash between the rival groups protesting over Dr Shahnawaz’s killing.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in its statement said that at least 37 protestors including women associated with the Sindh Rawadari March were arrested by the Karachi Police while attempting to hold a peaceful assembly to demand justice for the murder of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbher.

The police have also attempted to arrest HRCP chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt and warned him not to speak to the press. “We fear further arrests through the day.”

It said that those arrested must be released unconditionally and the Sindh Rawadari March must be allowed to continue its assembly at the Karachi Press Club unhindered.

The protesters from the Sindh Rawadari March demanded of the government to order a judicial inquiry into the extrajudicial killing of Dr Shahnawaz Kumbhar under the supervision of a reputable Sindh High Court judge, immediate arrest of all police officers involved, including the DIG, SSPs, SHOs, and constables, along with the arrest of Maulana Omar Sarhandi, named in the family’s FIR for offering a bounty on Dr. Shahnawaz’s life, disciplinary action, including cancellation of party membership, against PPP MNA Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani, and FIRs against individuals offering bounties on people’s lives and obstructing legal processes, protection for Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar’s family.

They also demanded that all police officers who arrested the activities and baton charge on peaceful March participants should be dismissed from their duties.

The march was attended by activists from various organizations including Khaliq Junajo, pro Tauseef Ahmed, Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti, Sohail Sangi and others.

Moreover, the TLP announced its rally from Teen Talwar, instructing its workers to gather at the location. Authorities erected barriers on the Shahrah-e-Faisal near the FTC and sealed the area around Teen Talwar.

As soon as the protesters gathered at the venue, police used tear gas against the protesters. In the chaos, a police vehicle was allegedly set on fire by TLP demonstrators. Further investigations were underway.