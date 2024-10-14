Mighty-K2: An arduous challenge for climbers

Gilgit-baltistan - Located on the Pakistan-China border, K2 stands tall at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) as the second-highest mountain in the world—a jewel in Pakistan’s crown that makes it prominent among nations with mountain ranges. Its sheer size, rugged terrain, and unpredictable weather distinguish it from other peaks, posing a formidable challenge even for the most experienced climbers.

First discovered in 1856 by the Great Trigonometric Survey of British India, led by Thomas Montgomery, the mountain was initially named “Montgomery’s Peak” but was later renamed K2, with “K” standing for Karakoram and “2” indicating it as the second-highest peak in the range.

As climbing season kicks off, hundreds of local and foreign climbers make their way to Gilgit-Baltistan to ascend eight-thousander peaks, including K2. Many face severe weather conditions and, unfortunately, accidents that sometimes claim lives. According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department, over 1,700 permits had been issued to foreign tourists by July 2, with 175 permits specifically granted for K2.

K2 commands respect and awe. However, its rugged terrain and unpredictable weather make it a challenge for climbers. Yet, with proper preparation and experience, conquering K2 can be a rewarding and life-changing experience for those who dare to attempt it.

“As the second-highest mountain on Earth, K2 has a notorious reputation as the ‘Savage Mountain.’ Its fatality rate is around 23 deaths per 100 successful summits. The death zone is particularly perilous, and factors like unpredictable weather, constant rockfall, and difficult climbing sections contribute to its high mortality rate,” remarked senior journalist Imtiaz Ali Taj. He noted that, following an increase in successful summits, as of August 2023, an estimated 800 people have reached the summit of K2, with more than 100 deaths occurring during attempted climbs.

“Climbing K2 is a serious undertaking that requires extensive mountaineering experience, physical endurance, and mental toughness,” Imtiaz stated. “The climb typically takes around 60 to 90 days, depending on the route and weather conditions. Climbers must navigate treacherous terrain, including steep rock faces, icy slopes, and exposed ridges.”

K2 has been referred to as The Savage Mountain since 1953, when American climber and physicist George Bell nearly perished in a fall involving six climbers.

There are several routes to summit K2, each presenting unique challenges and risks. The most popular route is the Abruzzi Spur, also known as the Southeast Ridge. Other notable routes include the North Ridge, West Ridge, and South Face.

Guided or not, K2’s upper slopes are among the least hospitable places on Earth. For those looking to escape the crowds, the mountain also hosts nearly a dozen existing but rarely attempted routes, many of which ascend from the mountain’s frighteningly remote Chinese side.

“K2 is a beast of a mountain. It’s unforgiving and demands respect. I’ve climbed it twice, and both times it has been a humbling experience. The terrain is treacherous, and the weather is unpredictable. But the sense of accomplishment when you reach the summit is unparalleled,” narrated Kacho Khursheed, a renowned climber from the Baltistan region.

K2 is also known for its extreme and unpredictable weather conditions. Climbers must contend with frequent snowstorms, avalanches, and temperatures as low as -60°C (-76°F). The weather can change quickly, making it essential for climbers to be prepared and flexible.

Despite various comments globally and locally, K2 offers tremendous adventure opportunities, earning distinction for Pakistan. Local people see it as a gift of nature that not only brings prominence but also revenue to their community. At the same time, they are concerned about its beauty and the environment.

“K2 is our pride and joy. It’s a source of inspiration for our community. We have seen many climbers come and go, and it is amazing to witness their determination to conquer this mountain,” said Muhammad Iqbal, a local resident of Gojal, Hunza. “The stunning natural beauty of K2 also contributes to Pakistan’s global reputation as a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, further boosting tourism,” Iqbal stated. “However, we also worry about the environmental impact and advocate for sustainable tourism practices for climbers and our community.”

“The economic benefits of K2 are substantial as it attracts adventurers and tourists from around the world, generating revenue through trekking and climbing fees and creating jobs for local people,” Iqbal added.

“K2 is a mighty and glamorous peak. It’s strong and powerful, and we must respect it,” say the locals, who feel that increased traffic from guiding companies has heightened ethical concerns often accompanying high-altitude climbing, particularly when under-equipped and under-trained porters face accidents.

Therefore, it is urgently needed to ensure safer expeditions and the preservation of the natural beauty and ecosystem of the area, from base camp to summit, for future generations to enjoy its wonders.