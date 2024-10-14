Mohsin Naqvi commends Gaddafi Stadium upgrades

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), , made an early morning visit to , Lahore to review the progress of the upgrade project. He conducted a detailed assessment of the ongoing work and directed it to the relevant authorities. The pace of work on the Upgradation Project has accelerated, with the basement work now complete, and construction on the floors underway.

Chairman PCB inspected the basement and floors, reviewed the construction work on the enclosures also. He also checked the quality of the ongoing construction and expressed his satisfaction with the progress. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the construction quality is maintained throughout all stages.

Chairman PCB emphasised that the project must be completed on time. “We must finish this project before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and the entire team needs to work day and night to ensure this,” he stated.

The project director of FWO provided a briefing on the ongoing work and progress. PCB's Director of Domestic Cricket Operations, Officials from the PCB Infrastructure Department, and representatives from FWO and NESPAK were also present on the occasion.