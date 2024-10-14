New Zealand knock Pakistan out of Women's T20 World Cup with 54-run victory

women cricket team defeated Pakistan women by 54 runs in the ICC Women’s , securing their place in the semifinals from Group A.

In the match played on Monday in Dubai, won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a total of 110 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Pakistan’s team was bowled out for just 56 runs, marking their lowest score in T20 Internationals. Their previous lowest score was 60, recorded against England in Taunton in 2009.

Pakistan’s captain, Fatima Sana, returned to the squad after missing the match against Australia due to the death of her father. New Zealand’s openers Suzie Bates (28) and Georgia Plimmer (17) were dismissed by Nashra Sundhu when the team’s score reached 50 in the ninth over. Omaima Sohail then claimed the wicket of Amelia Kerr (9) as added only 8 more runs.

Brooke Halliday scored 22, while captain Sophie Devine contributed 19 runs. The Pakistani spinners bowled brilliantly, preventing from achieving a higher total. Nashra Sundhu was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 wickets.

In the field, captain Fatima Sana displayed exceptional performance, taking four catches. This marked the 13th instance in Women’s T20 Internationals where a player took four catches in a match, and Fatima became the first Pakistani fielder to achieve this feat.

Pakistan’s innings started with Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz, but Aliya was dismissed for a duck, while Muneeba scored 15 runs before getting out. The pressure mounted on Pakistan as Sidra Ameen was dismissed on the first ball she faced, leaving the team struggling at 28 for 5 in the sixth over. Nida Dar (9) and Omaima Sohail (2) also couldn’t resist the collapse, and Pakistan’s innings ended at 56. Despite Fatima Sana's resilient 21-run knock with two boundaries, her efforts were in vain.

SCORES IN BRIEF: WOMEN 110 for 6 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 28, Nashra Sundhu 3/18) beat PAKISTAN WOMEN 56 all out in 11.4 overs (Fatima Sana 21, Amelia Kerr 3/14) by 54 runs.