Nutritionist warns of hidden dangers in frozen meat, refrigerated food

ISLAMABAD - Nu­tritionist Sunday issued a critical warning to the pub­lic, particularly pregnant women regarding the con­sumption of frozen meat and food stored improperly in refrigerators as because of such food harbor harm­ful bacteria could lead to severe and dangerous in­fections. “Effective refrig­erator storage practices are key to safeguarding your family’s health and preserving food quality,” a renowned nutritionist Dr Areej Haroon said while talking to a private news channel. She said, “Proper refrigerator storage tech­niques, such as separation and labeling, are vital to protecting your family’s well-being, adding, refrig­erator storage best practic­es are critical to preventing food-borne illnesses and maintaining nutritional val­ue.” “Food poisoning is not a specific disease. Rather, it’s a basic label for diseases called food-borne illnesses, she said. “These are caused by food that has been con­taminated by bacteria,” she added. “Food that comes in packages, cans and jars can become high-risk foods once opened and should be handled and stored correctly,” she mentioned. Responding a query, she replied, “During pregnancy, women and their unborn children are at higher risk for food-borne illness, which is also known as food poisoning.” “A woman’s im­mune system changes dur­ing pregnancy, making it harder to fight off certain harmful food-borne infec­tions,” she highlighted.