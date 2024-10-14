Over 9,787 out of 21,809 candidates take SU entry test at Jamshoro campus

HYDERABAD - The phase-wise entry test for admission to various bachelor’s degree programmes for the aca­demic year 2025 began at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, on Sunday.

A total of 9,787 candidates, including 1,938 female stu­dents, took the test in the first phase out of as many as 21,809 candidates seeking admission against almost 11,000 seats in 70 disciplines of bachelor’s de­gree programmes offered by the university.

SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro reviewed the test process and personally su­pervised it. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrange­ments made by various commit­tees for the exam.

Pro-VC SU main campus Prof Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, registrar Dr Mushtaq Ali Jariko, direc­tor admissions Prof Dr Ayaz Keerio, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr Hamad­ullah Kakepoto, Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati, Dr Agha Asad Noor, Dr Nek Muhammad Sheikh, Dr Anila Naz Soomro, Dr Rabia Asma Memon, Dr Tania Mushtaq, PD Ghulam Shabbir Abbasi, Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr Kiran Sami Memon, Dr Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto, Dr Ali Nawaz Siyal, Munawar Rajar, Ghulam Saqib Buriro, Engr. Saj­jad Shah, Engr. Murad Shah and others accompanied the VC dur­ing his visit. The test started at 10:30am and lasted 90 minutes.

Separate blocks were set up for the 1,938 female candidates at the Institute of Biochemistry, Institute of English Language & Literature and Institute of Art & Design. The 9,787 male can­didates were accommodated in the Faculty of Arts, Department of Media & Communication Studies, Department of Zoology, M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry and Faculty of Engineering & Technology.