Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is a cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity.

In a post on X handle, he said the historic and productive visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang will further strengthen and deepen Pak-China friendship.

He said both the sides will review progress on existing initiatives, especially CPEC and also explore new avenues of mutually beneficial cooperation during the visit of the Chinese Premier.