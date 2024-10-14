Monday, October 14, 2024
Pakistan announces playing XI for second Test against England in Multan

Pakistan announces playing XI for second Test against England in Multan
Web Desk
4:29 PM | October 14, 2024
Pakistan revealed their playing XI for the second Test against England, set to begin on Tuesday, October 15. In a surprising strategy, Pakistan has opted for a spin-heavy lineup with four specialist spinners and only one fast-bowling option, Aamir Jamal.

The team sees the return of opening batter Kamran Ghulam, while spinners Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood, and Noman Ali have also been included.

On the English side, captain Ben Stokes has been selected for the match after recovering from a torn hamstring.

Pakistan Playing XI:
Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

England Playing XI:
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

