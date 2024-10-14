Pakistan Army secures gold medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army’s team participated in Exercise Cambrian Patrol - 2024, which was held at Wales, UK from 04-13 October, ISPR said in a statement. This year, Exercise Cambrian Patrol celebrated its 65th year. The exercise has retained its demanding professional standards; patrols all across from the globe had to move tactically across inhospitable terrain, covering a distance of 60 kms within 48 hours, completing special tasks in a contested environment. This year, 128 teams from 42 countries participated in exercise and out of all these teams, Pakistan Army’s team showed exceptional performance in exercise and has been awarded with the Gold Medal. “It is indeed a proud moment for whole Nation and Pakistan Army, which is known for its professionalism and highest standards of training. Pakistan Army has always held Country’s flag high, Alhamdulillah,” said the ISPR.