Pakistan Coast Guards seize weapons, narcotics near Pak-Iran border

KARACHI - Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 34 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine) 42 kilograms of heroin and 5.56 mm caliber of ammunition from a boat in the Arabian Sea near the Pakistan-Iran border worth Rs26.2 billion. According to details, the PCG conducted an intelligence-based operation in the jurisdiction of Old Marine Post and impounded a boat. During a thorough search of the boat, the PCG team recovered weapons from four sacks and two LPG cylinders in which weapons and narcotics were hidden. A spokesman for the PCG stated that the coast guards were always ready to serve the nation.