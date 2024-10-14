Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Coast Guards seize weapons, narcotics near Pak-Iran border

Our Staff Reporter
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 34 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine) 42 kilograms of heroin and 5.56 mm caliber of ammunition from a boat in the Arabian Sea near the Pakistan-Iran border worth Rs26.2 billion. According to details, the PCG conducted an intelligence-based operation in the jurisdiction of Old Marine Post and impounded a boat. During a thorough search of the boat, the PCG team recovered weapons from four sacks and two LPG cylinders in which weapons and narcotics were hidden. A spokesman for the PCG stated that the coast guards were always ready to serve the nation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1728800220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024