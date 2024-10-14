Pakistan cricket full of surprises: Michael Vaughan criticizes PCB for dropping Babar Azam

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for dropping star batsman Babar Azam from the squad for the second and third Test matches against England.
In a post on X, Vaughan called it an "absolutely stupid decision" to remove the team's best player after losing just one match in the series.
"Pakistan haven’t won in a while, go 1-0 down in the series and decide to drop their best player in Babar Azam. I guess Pakistan cricket is full of surprises, but this tops the lot... absolutely stupid decision, unless he has asked for a break!!!"