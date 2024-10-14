Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan cricket full of surprises: Michael Vaughan criticizes PCB for dropping Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket full of surprises: Michael Vaughan criticizes PCB for dropping Babar Azam
Web Sports Desk
2:59 PM | October 14, 2024
Sports

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for dropping star batsman Babar Azam from the squad for the second and third Test matches against England.

 In a post on X, Vaughan called it an "absolutely stupid decision" to remove the team's best player after losing just one match in the series.

"Pakistan haven’t won in a while, go 1-0 down in the series and decide to drop their best player in Babar Azam. I guess Pakistan cricket is full of surprises, but this tops the lot... absolutely stupid decision, unless he has asked for a break!!!"

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024