Pakistani citizens in UK can now easily renew passports at consulates

Pakistani citizens residing in the United Kingdom can now renew their passports with greater ease, thanks to the services offered by the Pakistan High Commission in London and consulates located in Bradford, Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow.

These centers provide a streamlined process for renewing ordinary passports, significantly enhancing convenience for the Pakistani community in the UK. To initiate the renewal, applicants must visit the high commission or consulate in person with the required documents, as the passport office operates on the principle of live data capturing. This advanced technology ensures that applicants' data entry, photo, signature, and thumb impression are captured accurately.

It is important to note that walk-in applicants cannot be serviced for Machine Readable Passports (MRP) services, so individuals are advised to book an appointment in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Passport Renewal Fees

The fees for renewing a Pakistani passport in the UK vary based on the validity period and the number of pages:

36-Page Passport

Normal fee (5 years): £30

Normal fee (10 years): £45

Urgent fee (5 years): £50

Urgent fee (10 years): £75

72-Page Passport

Normal fee (5 years): £55

Normal fee (10 years): £82

Urgent fee (5 years): £90

Urgent fee (10 years): £135

100-Page Passport

Normal fee (5 years): £60

Normal fee (10 years): £90

Urgent fee (5 years): £120

Urgent fee (10 years): £180



Online Application Option

For added convenience, Pakistani citizens can also apply for passport renewal online through the official e-Service Portal of the Government of Pakistan.

Before visiting the high commission or consulate, applicants are encouraged to book their appointments and gather the necessary documents. With these new, convenient options, renewing a Pakistani passport in the UK has become simpler than ever.