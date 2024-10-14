Pakistani-origin doctor gets Humanitarian Award in America

LAHORE - Dr Asif Mehmood of Pakistani origin in America has been honoured with this year’s Humanitarian Award by the Hospital Association of Southern California. According to a press release issued here the Hospital Association of California is a representative organization of more than 500 hospitals in the state. Dr Asif Mehmood has been honored with this year’s Humanitarian Award by the said association.

Dr. Asif Mahmood said that being a doctor and a human rights activist is a great honor for him. He further said that he feels it is his responsibility to continue raising his voice for social justice not only in America but also around the world.