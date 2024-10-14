Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistani-origin doctor gets Humanitarian Award in America

October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Dr Asif Mehmood of Pakistani origin in America has been honoured with this year’s Humanitarian Award by the Hospital Association of Southern California.  According to a press release issued here the Hospital Association of California is a representative organization of more than 500 hospitals in the state. Dr Asif Mehmood has been honored with this year’s Humanitarian Award by the said association.

Dr. Asif Mahmood said that being a doctor and a human rights activist is a great honor for him. He further said that he feels it is his responsibility to continue raising his voice for social justice not only in America but also around the world.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024