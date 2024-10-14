The Scramble for Africa, occurring in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, was a period of intense European colonisation and territorial acquisition on the African continent. Fueled by economic interests, geopolitical competition, and imperial ambitions, European powers, including Britain, France, Germany, and others, aggressively sought to claim and exploit African territories. The Berlin Conference of 1884-1885 formalised the partitioning, disregarding African cultural and tribal boundaries. This historic scramble resulted in significant geopolitical consequences, redrawing maps, and shaping the trajectory of African nations. The legacy of this era continues to influence political, economic, and social dynamics on the continent.