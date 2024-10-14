Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PBF terms SCO summit milestone for national economy

NEWS WIRE
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Business

MULTAN  -  Chairman Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) for south Punjab, Malik Talat Suhail, said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit would be a milestone for the country’s economy. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PBF chairman said that the summit would help portray a soft image of Pakistan and its role in promoting economic cooperation. Leaders from member states, including China, Russia, and Central Asian countries will discuss key issues like regional security, economic collaboration, and sustainability efforts. The PBF particularly praised the summit’s focus on climate action and sustainability. The summit would also provide an opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its ambitions within the Global South, aiming to position itself as a leader in climate resilience and green innovation.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1728800220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024