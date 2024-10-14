PCB defends decision to rest key players

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has defended its decision to rest top players, including former captain Babar Azam, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, pacer Naseem Shah, and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

According to a report by a newspaper on Monday, the PCB stated that the move was made "in the best interest of Pakistan cricket" to allow these players to return refreshed.

A PCB spokesperson explained that the decision was meant to give the players rest following the team's heavy defeat by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test against England. The 16-member squad for the remaining two Tests will include Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, fast bowler Mohammad Ali, off-spinner Sajid Khan, and uncapped Kamran Ghulam.