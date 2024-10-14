PCMEA forecasts 15-20pc increase in carpet exports after successful exhibition

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Chairman Mian Atiqur Rahman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmad have hailed the recent three-day international carpet exhibition as a resounding success, forecasting a 15-20 percent surge in carpet exports. They expressed satisfaction with the event’s outcome, citing robust participation from foreign buyers.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for their unwavering support. We look forward to their continued collaboration in the future, which will be instrumental in propelling Pakistan’s carpet industry to new heights,” they expressed these views while addressing the review meeting regarding the international exhibition which was held in Lahore recently.

In the meeting, Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairperson of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, Senior Central Leader Usman Ashraf, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Saadur Rehman, Umair Usman, Faisal Saeed Khan, Mahmood Ahmed, Bilal Ahmad Butt, Ahmad Irfan, Muhammad Jafar Khalid, Qamar Zia, Sheikh Amir Khalid, Usman Rashid, Ali Ahmed and others were present. Mian Atiqur Rehman and Riaz Ahmed congratulated the organisers of the exhibition for the excellent arrangements and said that the successful organisation of the World Exhibition in the present circumstances is a breath of fresh air for the handloom carpet industry and also boosts the morale of the manufacturers and exporters. “It is strongly hoped that all the people associated with the industry will be seen with renewed enthusiasm and determination to seek to increase exports,” they maintained. They said that the positive proposals that have come up in the international conference regarding the problems faced by the industry, innovation, talent training and business models will also be discussed and a meeting will be called soon in this regard.

Mian Atiqur Rahman and Riaz Ahmad directed that a report be prepared regarding the export deals made by the foreign buyers participating in the exhibition. It was suggested in the meeting that letters of goodwill should be sent to the foreign buyers participating in the exhibition, which will help in strengthening the ties. In the meeting, gratitude was also expressed to the Governor of Punjab for giving dinner in honour of the participants of the international exhibition.