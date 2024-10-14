PCP, MiracleFeet launch free Clubfoot Clinic in AJK

Peshawar - In a groundbreaking healthcare initiative, the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) has partnered with MiracleFeet, a leading US-based NGO, to provide life-changing clubfoot treatment for children in Azad Kashmir as well.

The partnership has launched a state-of-the-art Ponseti Clubfoot Clinic at the Helping Hand for Relief & Development’s rehabilitation centre in Muzaffarabad. The clinic is set to transform the lives of children suffering from clubfoot by offering high-quality, 100% free treatment in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO of PCP, played a pioneering role in initiating the collaboration, facilitating the partnership between MiracleFeet’s Regional Programme Officer, Dr Faisal Imtiaz, and the senior management of Helping Hand in Islamabad. After a series of key meetings between PCP and Helping Hand leaders, the partnership was solidified. The Director of Rehabilitation and Provincial Clubfoot Programme Coordinator, Dr Amir Zeb, along with PCP’s Director of Finance, Mr. Assad Iqbal, held final discussions with the clinical and managerial team of Helping Hand in Muzaffarabad to formally launch the clinic in AJK.

The clinic will offer the Ponseti method—a non-invasive and highly effective treatment for clubfoot—administered by skilled healthcare professionals. This initiative aims to restore mobility, dignity, and hope to children afflicted by the condition, significantly improving their quality of life. In addition to this clinic, PCP continues its mission of expanding clubfoot services throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond. The vision is simple but powerful: no child with clubfoot should go untreated.

The joint effort will improve mobility and quality of life for children suffering from clubfoot, reduce the social stigma and isolation associated with the condition, empower families with hope and confidence, and promote inclusivity, fostering stronger, healthier communities.