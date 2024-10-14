Monday, October 14, 2024
Peacekeepers say Israeli tanks ‘forcibly entered’ UN Lebanon position

NEWS WIRE
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, International

Beirut, Lebanon  -  UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter a Blue Helmet position in Lebanon Sunday, after blocking their movement the previous day. “At around 4:30 am (0130 GMT), while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF (Israeli military) Merkava tanks destroyed the position’s main gate and forcibly entered the position” in the Ramia area of southern Lebanon, the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission said. “They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism.” A little over two hours later, peacekeepers reported “the firing of several rounds 100 metres (yards) north, which emitted smoke”.

