Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police rescue mentally retarded boy from captor

NEWS WIRE
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Police claimed to have rescued a mentally challenged boy who was abducted for forced begging by a woman hailing from beggars mafia. According to police, the boy identified as Muhammad Rehman was abducted two months ago from Shah Jamal area and his legal heirs approached the Shah Jamal police station for the registration of a case. The police constituted a special team to ensure the recovery of boy. During investigation, the police succeeded in tracking down the accused identified as Kaleema Bibi who took him to Gujrat for begging purpose. The woman had been exploiting the boy’s mental condition and forcing him to beg for her benefit. The police rescued Muhammad Rehman from her custody and reunited him with his family. The accused woman has been arrested and sent to jail.

Woman dies, two injured in wall collapse

MUZAFFARGARH

A woman died while two others sustained injuries in a wall collapse on Sunday.

Teachers, students transform neglected Karachi college space into urban forest

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Kaneez Mai of Kot Sultan of Layyah was sitting in her house along with two women when the wall of the house collapsed.

Resultantly, Kaneez Mai died on the spot while the other two women sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to hospital.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1728800220.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024