Police rescue mentally retarded boy from captor

MUZAFFARGARH - Police claimed to have rescued a mentally challenged boy who was abducted for forced begging by a woman hailing from beggars mafia. According to police, the boy identified as Muhammad Rehman was abducted two months ago from Shah Jamal area and his legal heirs approached the Shah Jamal police station for the registration of a case. The police constituted a special team to ensure the recovery of boy. During investigation, the police succeeded in tracking down the accused identified as Kaleema Bibi who took him to Gujrat for begging purpose. The woman had been exploiting the boy’s mental condition and forcing him to beg for her benefit. The police rescued Muhammad Rehman from her custody and reunited him with his family. The accused woman has been arrested and sent to jail.

Woman dies, two injured in wall collapse

MUZAFFARGARH

A woman died while two others sustained injuries in a wall collapse on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Kaneez Mai of Kot Sultan of Layyah was sitting in her house along with two women when the wall of the house collapsed.

Resultantly, Kaneez Mai died on the spot while the other two women sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to hospital.