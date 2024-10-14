Monday, October 14, 2024
Pope urges 'respect' for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Pope urges ‘respect’ for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
October 14, 2024
Vatican City  -  Pope Francis asked Sunday for “respect” for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon who have accused the Israeli military of deliberately firing on their positions. “I am close to all the people involved, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, where I ask that the UN peacekeepers be respected,” Francis said at the Vatican. The peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has said that its forces have repeatedly come under fire in the Lebanese town of Naqura where it is headquartered, as well as in other positions. At least five UN peacekeepers have been wounded as Israeli forces battle Hezbollah. Efforts to negotiate a stop to the fighting in Lebanon and Gaza have so far failed. “I once again call for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts that the paths of diplomacy and dialogue be pursued to achieve peace,” Francis said at the end of the Angelus prayer.

“I pray for all the victims, for the displaced, for the hostages and I hope that this great and unnecessary suffering, generated by hatred and revenge, will end soon”, he said. “Brothers and sisters, war is an illusion. It will never bring peace, it will never bring security, it is a defeat for everyone, especially because you believe you are invincible. Please stop”, he added.

