Practical steps underway to check inflation: minister

SARGODHA - Provincial Minister of Zakat & Usher and Secretary General Pakistan Muslim league Nawaz Sargodha division, Rana Munawer Ghous Khan, on Sunday said that the government is committed to checking inflation and increasing trade to provide relief to poor people. Talking to APP, he said that the federal government and all provincial governments were seriously working to address all the current issues under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He said that federal and provincial governments would have to resolve the challenges of inflation. “The country is passing through a difficult situation. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set conditions for the government to restrict subsidies. The government will have to make efforts for balancing supply and demand chain to provide relief to the common man. Improvement in the trade sector is a big challenge for us,” he added. He said that the Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) had been established to facilitate investors and attract investment. “Pakistan will have to engage with the world and Africa which has a wide scope for increasing trade,” he added. He said that foreign investors were taking keen interest in investment in Pakistan.

15 ‘criminals’ arrested

Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 criminals and recovered contraband from their possession. In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 15 criminals identified as Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2 kg hashish, 2 kg opium, 231 litres liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

Illegal bird dealers fined

A grand operation of the Wildlife Department against illegal bird dealers is underway. During the operation, eight illegal bird dealers were arrested and fined for violations and 30 protected wild birds were recovered from their possession and their shops were sealed. Deputy Director Wildlife Sargodha Region, Arooj Zaheer, along with her team including inspector Ali Raza Abass, Mudasir Abass and Ansar Riaz raided Kotmomin, Bhalwal, Bhera and other Jehlum River areas and nabbed eight shopkeepers for illegal bird hunting. After arresting eight bird dealers, 30 protected wild birds including parrots, partridges, doves and peacocks were recovered from their shops. Deputy Director Wildlife Arooj Zaheer said that legal action had been initiated against the shopkeepers for violating the Wildlife Act. She added that the department had launched an operation and so far 171 illegal hunters and traders had been challaned. They were fined heavily and 43 animals and 240 birds have been recovered, she added.