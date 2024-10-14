PTI leader Aliya Hamza accuses government of anarchy, seeks protective bail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza, on Monday, accused the government of creating unrest in the country, while denying allegations that PTI was responsible for the turmoil.

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) after filing for protective bail ahead of the scheduled protest in Islamabad, Hamza criticized the government’s actions, particularly in Punjab. She claimed that the sanctity of homes was being violated by police raids without warrants, and PTI leaders and workers were facing oppression.

She further alleged that the government had fired shells at a peace jirga, while the PTI and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) played their roles in protecting the people.

Hamza called on the government to prevent further protests during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit by allowing a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan and ensuring his release.

Referring to Imran Khan, Hamza expressed gratitude for his leadership, noting that his sisters and spouse were also enduring hardships in jail. She emphasized that the movement was not for PTI’s political gain but for the struggles of the Pakistani people.