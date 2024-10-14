Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI leader Aliya Hamza accuses government of anarchy, seeks protective bail

PTI leader Aliya Hamza accuses government of anarchy, seeks protective bail
Web Desk
4:46 PM | October 14, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza, on Monday, accused the government of creating unrest in the country, while denying allegations that PTI was responsible for the turmoil.

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) after filing for protective bail ahead of the scheduled protest in Islamabad, Hamza criticized the government’s actions, particularly in Punjab. She claimed that the sanctity of homes was being violated by police raids without warrants, and PTI leaders and workers were facing oppression.

She further alleged that the government had fired shells at a peace jirga, while the PTI and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) played their roles in protecting the people.

Hamza called on the government to prevent further protests during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit by allowing a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan and ensuring his release.

Referring to Imran Khan, Hamza expressed gratitude for his leadership, noting that his sisters and spouse were also enduring hardships in jail. She emphasized that the movement was not for PTI’s political gain but for the struggles of the Pakistani people.

Karachi sees alarming rise in chikungunya, dengue, and malaria cases

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024