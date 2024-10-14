Monday, October 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI’s protest call conspiracy against country: PML-N leader

Monitoring Report
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Ikhtar Wali Khan, a member of the Central Working Committee of Pakistan Muslim League and spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s protest scheduled for October 15, labeling it as undemocratic, conspiratorial, and anarchic.

In a statement released on Sunday, Wali asserted that PTI’s protest is being organized at the behest of countries hostile to Pakistan, particularly those opposed to the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He warned these nations against using PTI as “hired guerrillas” in Pakistan, cautioning that they would face legal repercussions for their conspiratorial actions.

Wali emphasized the significance of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, asserting that any attempt by PTI to disrupt the event would be met with serious consequences. He criticized PTI for its ongoing agenda against the country and collaboration with entities perceived as adversarial to the state.

Security forces seize over 1,000 tons of drugs, arrest 2,000 dealers

Wali expressed concern over the declining security situation, accusing PTI of trying to provoke unrest by inviting foreign speakers to their rally. He affirmed that all political parties are united in supporting the SCO conference.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1728880416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024