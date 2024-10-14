Public cooperation crucial for effective disaster management: PDMA DG

DG says govt has implemented measures to protect lives and property of citizens.

LAHORE - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to address natural disasters. In a message on International Disaster Reduction Day, observed globally on Sunday, Kathia highlighted the pervasive impact of climate change, noting that while disasters cause significant harm, they also provide important lessons.

The DG stated that the government has implemented revolutionary measures to protect the lives and property of citizens, emphasizing that safeguarding these assets is the state’s primary responsibility. Irfan Ali Kathia pointed out that Punjab, as the largest province, is actively combating various calamities, including floods. Thanks to timely and effective actions by the administration during recent floods, the region experienced minimal loss of life and property. The DG also stressed that public cooperation is essential in managing natural disasters, asserting that no country can effectively confront such challenges in isolation.