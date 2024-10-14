Punjab governor should not interfere in administrative matters unnecessarily: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - In response to a statement from Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari asserted on Sunday that the governor should avoid interfering in administrative matters and refrain from taking on an opposition role like Tehrik-e-Insaf.

Bokhari highlighted issues in Sindh, noting that schools often have animals tied up and that there is a widespread culture of cheating and selling entire examination centers.

The statement by the Punjab information minister comes following a statement by the governor in which he criticized the education policy of the Punjab government and opposed the government’s decision to hand over the control of government-run schools to the private sector. She pointed out that after 16 years of PPP governance in Sindh, a 19th-century education system still exists, while seven districts in Punjab lead in literacy rates, contrasting with many areas in Sindh that lack schools. The minister advised the governor to enjoy tea, coffee, and dry fruits at the Governor’s House as he has no role in administrative affairs. She responded to the Governor’s statements by mentioning the constant media reports about ghost employees and students in Sindh’s education department.

